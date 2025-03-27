Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Thursday that her team was seeking to resolve issues which had led to strikes at three mines, including a large copper mine in the Cananea region in the northern state of Sonora.

These strikes were long-running, Sheinbaum said in her regular morning press conference, adding that the working conditions of miners needed to be improved and the environment protected.

The Buenavista del Cobre mine in Cananea is operated by Grupo Mexico and has been closed for some time. Sheinbaum did not name the other two mines.

(By Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Kylie Madry)