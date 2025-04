Panama’s government on Wednesday said it had received formal confirmation of the withdrawal of the arbitrations against the country filed by Canadian miner First Quantum Minerals following the closure of the Cobre Panama mine at the end of 2023. (By Elida Moreno; Editing by Aida Pelaez-Fernandez)

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.