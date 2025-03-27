WASHINGTON, April 11 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve should intervene in markets only reluctantly and in a true emergency, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said on Friday.

He added that the central bank could only smooth over disruptions, not change where Treasury yields and the economy settle under a new tariff and trade regime.

"The Fed or Treasury stepping in should be done reluctantly, should be done when it is only truly needed," Kashkari said. "I think we should be very cautious about taking moves that could demonstrate a weakening, which I don't think is there, to the Fed's commitment to getting inflation down."

