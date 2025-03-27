SAO PAULO, April 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian fintech Meliuz (CASH3.SA), opens new tab said on Monday it will propose expanding its bitcoin reserves strategy, aiming to make the cryptocurrency the main strategic asset in the firm's treasury. In a securities filing, Meliuz said it will call a shareholder meeting for May 6 to vote on including bitcoin investments as one of the company's corporate purposes.



Meliuz had launched earlier this year its bitcoin strategy. Reporting by Andre Romani, Editing by Natalia Siniawski

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.