April 15 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index edged higher on Tuesday, buoyed by U.S. President Donald Trump's hints of possible automotive tariff exemptions.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.18% at 6.41 a.m. ET (1041 GMT).



Trump on Monday suggested potential exemptions for the 25% tariffs on imports of autos and auto parts from Mexico, Canada and other regions.

Separately, investors will be monitoring domestic consumer inflation data, due at 0830 ET, that could offer more clarity on the Bank of Canada's interest rate stance.



Growing recession risks to Canada from the U.S.-led trade war will push the central bank to cut interest rates at least twice more this year, a majority of economists polled by Reuters said, but they expect policymakers to leave the benchmark rate unchanged at 2.75% at Wednesday's meeting.

Among commodities, gold prices rose on Tuesday, as investors turned to the safe-haven asset amid ongoing U.S. tariff uncertainties.

Oil prices were largely stable after new tariff exemptions and rebounding Chinese oil imports were offset by the IEA following OPEC in reducing its oil demand forecast.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE), rose on Monday to an 11-day high as investors grew doubtful that hefty U.S. tariffs would be implemented at the scale first proposed.

Reporting by Ragini Mathur in Bengaluru; Editing by Sahal Muhammed