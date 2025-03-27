MUMBAI, April 15 (Reuters) - Global volatility sparked by fluctuating U.S. tariff policies will remain in focus for the Indian rupee this week, even as a battered dollar offers some comfort, while government bond yields may ease on central bank bond buying.

The rupee closed at 86.04 on Friday, down 0.9% on the week. India's financial markets were shut on Monday for a local holiday.



Over the weekend, the U.S. exempted smartphones and computers from "reciprocal" tariffs, even though President Trump warned that levies would come at some point. This came shortly after he announced a 90-day postponement of most global tariffs.



Despite the pause, investor confidence in U.S. assets remains shaky, which has contributed to pushing the dollar to a three-year low against major peers.

While the weaker dollar has given some breathing room to Asian currencies, analysts reckon that markets will remain acutely sensitive to trade-related developments.

"Negative global risk sentiment could mean that EM and commodity currencies could remain under pressure," said Abhishek Goenka, chief executive at FX advisory firm IFA Global.

Trump appears to have asked for directed talks on tariffs to begin immediately with South Korea, Japan and India, South Korea's acting President Han Duck-soo said on Monday.

Traders expect the rupee to trade between 85.70 and 86.70 over the holiday-shortened week, and many pointed out that the Chinese yuan's performance will be a key determinant of the rupee's trajectory.

Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year bond yield ended at 6.4445% on Friday, down 2 basis points, and posted its fourth consecutive weekly decline.

Traders expect the yield to hover in the 6.40%-6.45% range this week, with Indian markets also being shut on Friday.

The RBI slashed its key policy rate by 25 basis points for a second time last week, coupled with a change in stance to "accommodative" suggesting more rate cuts in coming months.

Economists expect a deeper-than-expected rate cut cycle on downside risks to growth and a benign inflation outlook.

"We believe that the global growth outlook is expected to be highly uncertain and may have potential negative implications for our growth. Inflation is expected to be within target of 4% due to lower crude, food," said Sachin Bajaj, executive vice president & chief investment officer at Axis Max Life Insurance.

Market participants will also keep an eye out for local retail inflation data due on Tuesday.

India consumer prices likely rose around the same rate in March as they did in February following four months of declines, as a sharp rise in gold prices offset flat food prices, a Reuters poll showed.

KEY EVENTS:

India

** March WPI inflation - April 15, Tuesday (12:00 pm IST) (Reuters poll: 2.50%)

** March CPI inflation - April 15, Tuesday (4:00 pm IST) (Reuters poll: 3.60%)

U.S.

** March import prices - April 15, Tuesday (6:00 p.m. IST)

** March retail sales - April 16, Wednesday (6:00 p.m. IST)

** March industrial production - April 16, Wednesday (6:45 p.m. IST)

** March housing starts - April 17, Thursday (6:00 p.m. IST)

** Initial weekly jobless claims for week to April 7 - April 17, Thursday (6:00 p.m. IST)

** April Philly Fed Business Index - April 17, Thursday (6:00 p.m. IST)

Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia and Jaspreet Kalra; Editing by Varun H K