OTTAWA, April 17 (Reuters) - Although tensions between Canada and the United States are high, Canadians bought a record amount of American shares in February, as U.S. stock markets hit an all-time high, official data indicated on Thursday.

Statistics Canada said Canadians snapped up C$29.8 billion in U.S. shares, focused on large capitalization technology and financial firms.

Canadians had sold C$15.6 billion in January.



The previous record high for Canadian investment in U.S. shares was C$23.7 billion in December 2023.



U.S. share prices reached an all-time high in mid-February before retreating by the end of the month.

Trump took power in late January and almost immediately threatened to slap tariffs on Canadian imports and mused about annexing the country and turning it into the 51st state.

