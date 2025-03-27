WASHINGTON, April 17 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Thursday he believes Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell will leave his job if Trump asks him to do so, although the U.S. central bank chief himself has said he would not leave if asked by the president.
Trump told reporters he was not happy with Powell, saying he has been "too late" to take actions.
Powell has repeatedly said he intends to serve the full remainder of his term as chair, which expires in May 2026, and has also said he would refuse to step aside if asked by Trump.
Reporting by Angelo Amante and Steve Holland, Editing by Franklin Paul and Chizu Nomiyama
