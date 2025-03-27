NEW YORK, April 21 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks suffered steep losses on Monday as U.S. President Donald Trump ramped up his attacks on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, prompting investors to worry about the central bank's independence even as they grapple with the effects of Trump's ongoing, erratic trade war.

All three major indexes tumbled, with big losses in the "Magnificent Seven" group of megacap growth stocks weighing heaviest on the tech-laden Nasdaq.

Trump escalated his criticism of Powell on Monday, saying the U.S. economy is headed for a slowdown "unless Mr. Too Late, a major loser, lowers interest rates NOW," in a bellicose Truth Social post which raised concerns over the Fed's autonomy.

"Countries that have an independent central bank grow faster, have lower inflation; they have better economic outcomes for their people," said Jed Ellerbroek, portfolio manager at Argent Capital Management in St. Louis. "And politicians trying to influence the Fed is a really bad idea, and it's very scary for the market."

The Sino-U.S. trade rift deepened after Beijing warned other countries against striking deals with the United States at China's expense, adding fuel to the spiraling tariff war between the world's two largest economies.

"Companies are ... not sure how to respond, waiting for final answers from the United States about tariff rates," Ellerbroek added. "What makes it dispiriting, I think, is the fact that this is like self-inflicted; we're in this situation by choice, by this administration's choice."

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 (.SPX), lost 124.87 points, or 2.36%, to end at 5,157.81 points, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC), lost 407.77 points, or 2.50%, to 15,878.68. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI), fell 965.52 points, or 2.47%, to 38,159.19.

First-quarter earnings season shifts into higher gear this week with dozens of closely watched firms due to report. So far, of the 59 companies that have reported, 68% have beaten Wall Street expectations, according to LSEG data.

As of Thursday, analysts expect aggregate first-quarter S&P 500 earnings growth of 8.1%, year-on-year, down from the 12.2% growth projected at the beginning of the quarter, per LSEG.

Notable earnings on the docket this week include Magnificent Seven members Tesla (TSLA.O), and Alphabet (GOOGL.O), and a host of high-profile industrials including Boeing (BA.N), Northrop Grumman (NOC.N), Lockheed Martin (LMT.N), and 3M (MMM.N), opens new tab.

Artificial intelligence heavyweight Nvidia (NVDA.O), dropped after Reuters reported that Huawei Technologies planned to begin mass shipments of an advanced AI chip to customers in China as early as next month.

FIS (FIS.N), gained following a brokerage upgrade.

Reporting by Stephen Culp; Additional reporting by Lisa Mattackal and Purvi Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang