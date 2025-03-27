Chile’s government said it is moving forward with a simplified process to award lithium contracts in three salt flats, the mining ministry said on Tuesday.

The agency stated that it has accepted applications from Eramet in the Agua Amarga salt flat; from Eramet, Quiborax, and state-copper giant Codelco, for the Ascotan salt flat; and from the Caliche Kairos consortium for the Coipasa salt flat.

Leftist President Gabriel Boric introduced a plan to boost state control over lithium, a light metal key in electrical vehicles and the energy transition, in 2023 and form public-private partnerships to expand the industry.

The plan included a state-controlled joint venture between Codelco and SQM, the country’s largest lithium miner, as well as opening up other salt flats for development.

On Tuesday, the mining ministry said that once indigenous consultations in the salt flats and other conditions for the CEOL, a special permit to mine lithium, are established, the contract will be signed if applicants agree.

“Otherwise, public bidding processes will be initiated, as was the case with the Ollague salt flat in the Antofagasta region, and Piedra Parada and Laguna Verde in the Atacama region,” the statement said.

To qualify for the expedited process, parties had to demonstrate a certain level of ownership of the mining concession, financial capacity and experience in mining or the value chain.

The statement also noted that a dialogue for indigenous consultation to modify a CEOL at the Maricunga salt flat on behalf of Codelco had concluded.

“All that remains is the publication of the closing resolution, which will include the 11 agreements reached with the six communities that participated in the process,” the statement said.

(By Fabian Andres Cambero; Editing by Alexander Villegas and Alistair Bell)