WASHINGTON, April 22 (Reuters) - Paul Atkins, who was sworn in as the chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission at the White House on Tuesday, said his top priority will be to have a firm foundation for digital assets and keep politics out of securities laws.



Reporting by Nandita Bose in Washington; Editing by Leslie Adler

