April 23 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Wednesday said a 25 percent tariff imposed on cars imported from Canada to the United States could go up.
"When I put tariffs on Canada - they're paying 25 percent - but that could go up, in terms of cars," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.
"All we're doing is we're saying, 'We don't want your cars, in all due respect. We want, really, to make our own cars."
Reporting by Ryan Patrick Jones
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.