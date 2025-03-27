April 25 (Reuters) - Canadian retail sales fell by 0.4% in February from January at C$69.33 billion ($49.95 billion), on lower sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers, Statistics Canada said on Friday. Sales likely increased 0.7% in March, the agency said in a flash estimate. In February, sales were down in four of nine subsectors, representing 43.1% of retail trade. In volume terms, retail sales decreased by 0.4%.



(Percent changes) Feb Feb Jan(rev) Jan(prev) mo/mo yr/yr mo/mo mo/mo Total -0.4 +4.7 -0.6 -0.6

Excluding autos/parts +0.5 +4.9 +0.1 +0.2

NOTE: All figures are seasonally adjusted.

($1=$1.3880 Canadian)

(Reporting by Dale Smith) Keywords: CANADA ECONOMY/RETAIL

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.