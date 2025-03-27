Australia’s Lynas Rare Earths on Monday missed market estimates for its third-quarter gross sales revenue, hit by lower rare earths market pricing and global trade volatility.

Lynas, the world’s largest producer of rare earths outside China, posted third-quarter gross sales revenue of A$123 million ($78.62 million), missing Visible Alpha consensus of A$155.7 million.

The figure, however, was about a 22% rise from A$101.2 million logged a year earlier.

Lynas said that recent global trade and policy shifts have disrupted the rare earths market, with tariffs from both the US and China effectively halting bilateral material flows.

“Lynas expects market volatility to continue through the June 2025 quarter as a result of the new global tariff environment and China export controls,” the rare earths producer said.

($1 = 1.5649 Australian dollars)

