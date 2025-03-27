US President Donald Trump on Friday said Ukraine has not yet signed a deal on rare earth minerals and he hopes it will be signed immediately. “Ukraine, headed by Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has not signed the final papers on the very important rare earths deal with the United States. It is at least three weeks late. Hopefully, it will be signed IMMEDIATELY. Work on the overall peace deal between Russia and Ukraine is going smoothly,” he said in a Truth Social post. (By Katharine Jackson; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.