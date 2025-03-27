April 29 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq fell at the open on Tuesday, while the Dow was flat as investors assessed a mixed bag of corporate earnings and the latest developments in the U.S.-China trade war.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI), rose 6.4 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 40,233.98. The S&P 500 (.SPX), fell 19.9 points, or 0.36%, at the open to 5,508.87, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC), dropped 95.4 points, or 0.55%, to 17,270.757 at the opening bell.
Reporting by Lisa Mattackal in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath
