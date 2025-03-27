April 29 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index were marginally higher in choppy trade on Tuesday, as investors assessed Prime Minister Mark Carney-led Liberals' victory in an election centred around the trade war with the U.S.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index (.SXFcv1), opens new tab were up 0.2% at 7:21 a.m. ET (1121 GMT).



The main stock index had edged higher on Monday as investors bet that the market will benefit from receiving greater clarity on the nation's economic policies after the election results.



Liberals staged a major political comeback to retain power in parliamentary elections with 168 seats, but did not secure the outright majority of 172 that Carney had sought to negotiate with Trump on tariffs threatening Canada's economy.

However, Carney, the first person to lead two G7 central banks, has the experience to earn immediate international credibility, experts say.

The Liberals' leader had promised a tough approach to Washington's import tariffs and said Canada would need to spend billions to reduce its reliance on the U.S.

Meanwhile, investors globally are also awaiting more clarity on the state of U.S.-China trade negotiations.

Canada's auto parts suppliers may get a boost from reports that Trump's administration may alleviate some duties imposed on foreign parts in domestically manufactured cars.

In commodities, gold prices dropped on easing trade tensions. But oil prices fell as tariff-related concerns continued to dampen demand outlook.

Metals prices traded in a tight range in London.

Reporting by Sukriti Gupta and Sanchayaita Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Leroy Leo