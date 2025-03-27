April 30 (Reuters) - Traders pulled back slightly from bets the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates by a full percentage point this year after a government report showed the economy contracted by an annualized 0.3% last quarter as American businesses rushed to buy imported goods ahead of expected tariffs. Still, futures contracts that settle to the Fed's policy rate continued to point to a start to Fed rate cuts in June, with a total of four quarter-point reductions likely, bringing the rate to the 3.25%-3.5% range by year-end.



Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.