April 30 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday appeared to suggest he knew more about interest rates than Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and that rates should be cut.
"Mortgage rates are actually down slightly even though I have a guy in the Fed that I'm not a huge fan of," Trump said at a White House event.
"He should reduce interest rates. I think I understand interest a lot better than him, because I've had to really use interest rates."
Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Leslie Adler
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.