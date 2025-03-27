May 5 (Reuters) - Futures tied to Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, mirroring Wall Street's losses after U.S. President Donald Trump reignited new tariff concerns, while investors awaited the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision this week.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index (.SXFcv1), opens new tab were down 0.4% at 6:20 a.m. ET (1020 GMT).

Trump announced on Sunday a 100% tariff on movies produced outside the U.S., saying the American film industry was dying a "very fast death" due to the incentives offered by other countries to lure filmmakers.

Shares of U.S. film and television production firms were down before the bell.

While the U.S. and China's talks provided a brief respite on Friday, after Beijing said it was considering Washington's offer to discuss Trump's 145% tariffs, the uncertainty around the outcome continues to loom over the markets.

Separately, Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Friday he will be in Washington on Tuesday for what he expects to be "difficult but constructive" talks with Trump.

Investors will also focus on the Fed's meeting, where the rates are expected to be kept steady.

Among commodities, gold prices rose more than 1% on Monday, helped by a weaker dollar.

Oil prices dropped more than 2% after OPEC+ decided over the weekend to further speed up oil output hikes, raising concerns about excess supply amid uncertain demand outlook.

The Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday rose to a one-month high, led by gains in industrial shares, as stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data eased investor concerns about a recession.

Reporting by Sanchayaita Roy; Editing by Shreya Biswas