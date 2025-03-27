May 7 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell more than 1% on Wednesday, pressured by a firmer dollar and U.S.-China trade talks optimism, while the focus is on the Federal Reserve's policy decision due later in the day.

Spot gold slipped 1.3% to $3,385.81 an ounce as of 1346 ET (17:46 GMT). U.S. gold futures settled 0.9% lower to $3,391.9.



The U.S. dollar gained 0.4% against other fiat currencies. A stronger dollar makes gold more expensive for other currency holders.



"China and the United States are formally trying to start a conversation on tariffs, igniting optimism in risk markets," said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategies at TD Securities.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and chief trade negotiator Jamieson Greer will meet China's economic tsar He Lifeng in Switzerland this weekend for talks that could be the first step towards resolving a trade war disrupting the global economy.

Gold, considered a hedge against geopolitical risks, rose about 29% so far this year.

"While we see limited upside (for gold) near -term, we expect prices to push higher again in second half of 2025, potentially hitting $4,000," Bank of America said.

China's central bank added gold to its reserves in April for the sixth straight month, official data showed.

Meanwhile, the Fed's policy decision is due at 1400 ET (1800 GMT) today, followed by Chair Jerome Powell's speech. The market will watch out for cues on policy outlook.

"If the Fed surprises and is a lot more hawkish than the market expects, we think there is strong support above $3,100," Melek added.

The Fed in the past had indicated that it was in no hurry to cut rates and market consensus is that there will be no cuts before July.

Higher interest rates tend to pressure bullion as it yields no interest.

Elsewhere, spot silver shed nearly 2% to $32.6 an ounce, platinum fell 0.5% to $980.11, while palladium gained 0.1% at $975.73.

Reporting by Sarah Qureshi in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad; Editing by Vijay Kishore