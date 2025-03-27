Security forces in Niger have searched the offices of uranium miner Orano’s local subsidiaries, seizing phones and equipment, two sources told Reuters on Tuesday, months after the French company said authorities had seized control of its Somair mine.

One of the sources, who is close to Orano, also said local director Ibrahim Courmo had been arrested.

Orano said it had “very limited” information on the situation because it had lost operational control of its subsidiaries in December.

“On Monday, May 5, it appears that Nigerien law enforcement officers intervened at the headquarters of the Somair, Cominak, and Orano Mining Niger subsidiaries in Niamey, with equipment seized,” the company said a statement to Reuters late on Tuesday.

“We are very concerned about the situation, as we have not been able to contact the Orano representative in Niger at this stage.”

Orano on December 4 announced that Niger’s military-led government, which seized power in a coup in 2023, had taken control of the Somair mine, of which Orano owns about 63%, with the government holding the remaining stake.

Niger and neighbouring Mali and Burkina Faso have been stepping up pressure on foreign mining companies over the past year.

Malian authorities have arrested foreign executives and seized gold stocks amid negotiations with mining companies in recent months. Burkina Faso’s junta last month vowed to take control of more foreign-owned industrial mines.

In June 2024, Orano said Niger had removed a mining permit for its Imouraren subsidiary. Canada’s GoviEx Uranium said it had been stripped of its right to develop a uranium project in Niger the following month.

All three Sahel countries are led by military governments that have seized power since 2020 and sought to move away, economically, politically and militarily, from former colonial power France.

