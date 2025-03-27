Copper production from Chilean state-run miner Codelco ticked up nearly 15% year-over-year in March, data from copper commission Cochilco showed on Thursday, climbing to 123,200 metric tons.

Codelco is the world’s largest miner of the red metal.

Meanwhile production at BHP’s Escondida mine, the world’s largest copper mine, leaped almost 19%, climbing to 120,600 tons.

At Collahuasi, another major copper mine jointly run by Glencore and Anglo American, output slid 29% to 35,200 tons.

