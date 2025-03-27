Chilean state-run copper miner Codelco said on Monday that it had reached an agreement with BHP for the multinational firm to explore the Anillo mining property. BHP will spend up to $40 million to explore the area, Codelco said in a statement. BHP could form a tie-up with Codelco to mine there if there is evidence of a favorable business case, Codelco added. (By Fabian Cambero; Editing by Brendan O’Boyle) Read More: Codelco, Rio Tinto ramp up efforts for Chile copper mining district

