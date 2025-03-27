May 12 (Reuters) - Top U.S. bank lending officers said credit standards tightened over the first three months of the year, according to a report released on Monday by the Federal Reserve. During the first quarter banks reported "on balance tighter lending standards and weaker demand" for commercial and industrial loans for firms of all sizes, said the central bank’s latest Senior Loan Officer Survey covering activity during the first quarter.



Reporting by Michael S. Derby and Ann Saphir; Editing by Andrea Ricci

