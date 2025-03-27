May 12 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened sharply higher on Monday as the United States and China reached a deal to reduce tariffs, signaling a truce in a punishing trade war that had kept markets on edge for weeks.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI), rose 649.7 points, or 1.57%, at the open to 41,899.05. The S&P 500 (.SPX), rose 147.3 points, or 2.60%, at the open to 5,807.2, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC), rose 745.6 points, or 4.16%, to 18,674.555 at the opening bell.
Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath
