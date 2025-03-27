May 13 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index dipped on Tuesday, mirroring Wall Street peers, after a sharp rally in the previous session fueled by a U.S.-China trade truce, while investors looked forward to key U.S. inflation data.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index (.SXFcv1), opens new tab were down 0.4% at 6:10 a.m. ET (1010 GMT).

Canada's main stock index rose to a near three-month high on Monday, as the United States and China reached a deal to reduce tariffs.



The world's two largest economies have paused their trade war for 90 days, bringing down tariffs and removing other measures while negotiating a permanent arrangement, which has reignited appetite for stocks, cryptocurrencies and commodities.

Additionally, a White House executive order said the U.S. will cut the low-value "de minimis" tariff on China shipments.

Following this, Goldman Sachs became the first major brokerage to lower its probability of a U.S. recession.

Meanwhile, focus will shift to U.S. inflation data due at 8:30 a.m. ET, with economists polled by Reuters expecting a 0.3% monthly rise and an annual rate holding steady at 2.4%.



In commodities, oil prices held steady and gold recovered as bargain-hunters stepped in after prices hit a more than one-week low in the previous session.

Copper prices were rangebound, with the most-traded contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edging lower.

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada ,

Canadian markets directory

Reporting by Sanchayaita Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore