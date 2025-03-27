Canada-based mining company G Mining Ventures said on Monday it will restate its consolidated financial statements for 2024 to reflect certain accounting adjustments that were identified during a financial review for the first quarter.
The non-cash accounting adjustments worth about $32 million in total will have no impact on its cash position, liquidity, operating income, cash flows, or compliance with any financial covenants, its finance chief Julie Lafleur said.
The precious metals company is expected to release its first-quarter results on May 14.
The company on Monday also restated its fourth quarter 2024 net income to $15.2 million from $47.6 million reported earlier.
(By Pooja Menon; Editing by Leroy Leo)
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.