May 14 (Reuters) - Gold prices dropped more than 2% on Wednesday, hitting an over one-month low, as rising trade optimism boosted risk appetite, leading investors to shift away from bullion.

Spot gold slipped to its lowest since April 11, shedding 2.1% to $3,180.29 an ounce, as of 1145 ET (15:45 GMT). Bullion fell as low as $3,174.62 earlier in the session.



U.S. gold futures eased nearly 2% to $3,184.20.

"The global relief rally sparked by the steep reduction in U.S.-China tariffs has triggered a correction through technical levels in gold," said Tai Wong, an independent metals trader.



Wall Street's main indexes opened higher, driven by the tariff deal and on expectations of more trade agreements.

Washington and Beijing agreed to reduce tariffs drastically and adopted a 90-day pause while the details are being worked out.

U.S. President Donald Trump, in an interview on Tuesday, said he could see himself dealing directly with Chinese President Xi Jinping on details of a trade pact. He also said that "potential deals" with India, Japan and South Korea were in the works.

Gold, known as a safe haven in times of geopolitical and economic turmoil, scaled a record high of $3,500.05 last month. Prices are up 21.2% so far this year.



"While the long-term trend is still bullish, I wouldn't be surprised if the bearish momentum continued for a few more days," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at City Index and FOREX.com.

"The first downside target is at $3,136, followed by $3,073 and then, the big level of $3,000."

Traders now await the U.S. producer price index (PPI) data, due on Thursday, after softer-than-expected consumer data, for cues on the Federal Reserve policy path.

Lower interest rates increase bullion's appeal as it is a zero-yielding asset.

Spot silver fell 1.9% to $32.27 an ounce, platinum shed 0.8% to $980.21, and palladium was down 0.6% to $950.70.

