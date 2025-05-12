May 15 (Reuters) - The World Economic Forum still sees European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde as the top candidate to replace its founder Klaus Schwab as the WEF leader, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday. Schwab abruptly stepped down as chair of the WEF board of trustees last month as the organization launched an investigation into him following a whistleblower letter alleging misconduct by the former chairman.



Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru;

