Antofagasta’s Zaldivar copper mine in Chile has obtained an environmental approval from local authorities to extend operations through 2028, the London-listed miner said on Thursday. “Thanks to this resolution, Minera Zaldivar will be able to operate with the same water source it uses today until 2028. This allows us to continue advancing in studies that aim to enable Minera Zaldivar’s operations until 2051,” CEO Ivan Arriagada said in a statement. (By Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Kylie Madry)

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.