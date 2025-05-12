Peak Rare Earths said on Thursday that China’s Shenghe Resources will acquire the Australian firm for A$150.5 million ($96.62 million), in addition to the full amount raised under Peak’s proposed A$7.5 million entitlement offer. Peak Rare Earths is currently developing the Ngualla project in Tanzania, host to one of the largest, highest-grade and lowest-cost neodymium praseodymium (NdPr) deposits in the world. ($1 = 1.5576 Australian dollars) (By Nichiket Sunil; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

