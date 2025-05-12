LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - U.S. equity funds received their first inflows in five weeks in the week to Wednesday, Bank of America Global Research said on Friday, as investors returned to U.S. assets when trade tensions started to ease. U.S. equities saw $19.8 billion of inflows, BofA said citing data from EPFR, while European and Japanese stocks attracted inflows for the fifth straight week. Emerging market stocks saw outflows for the third straight week.



European equities are on track for $110 billion of inflows this year, added BofA, the largest since 2015. Reporting by Samuel Indyk; Editing by Amanda Cooper

