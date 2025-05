BEIJING, May 19 (Reuters) - China on Monday called on the United States to take responsible policy measures to maintain the stability of the international financial and economic system and safeguard the interests of investors. A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson made the comments at a daily press briefing when asked about Moody's downgrade of the U.S. sovereign credit rating due to concerns about the nation's growing debt pile. Reporting by Liz Lee and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

