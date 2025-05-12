The London Metal Exchange (LME) has approved an additional three warehouse facilities for Hong Kong, taking the total to seven, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) chief said on Wednesday.
Approving warehouses in China to store LME traded metal has been a strategic goal since Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing bought the LME in 2012.
LME first approved Hong Kong warehouses in January, after more than a year of work. The first four are set to start operating in July.
(By Lewis Jackson and Liz Lee; Editing by Tom Hogue)
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.