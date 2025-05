May 21 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 slipped in volatile trading and Treasury yields rose on Wednesday as U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed tax-cut law faced a rare overnight hearing aimed at influencing Republican holdouts opposed to the bill's passage.

The House Rules Committee scheduled an unusual 1 a.m. ET hearing that is expected to run well into daylight hours as Republicans try to overcome internal divisions about cuts to the Medicaid health program and tax breaks in high-cost coastal states.

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson acknowledged, however, that a vote by the full chamber might not happen on Wednesday.

Nonpartisan analysts said the proposed plan could add between $3 trillion and $5 trillion to the federal government's $36.2 trillion debt.

"This tax bill could be a coin toss in its current form; it could go either way," said Mariam Adams, managing director at UBS Wealth Management.

"It really depends on how much relief the average investor... (is) receiving. If it can impact and give some kind of faith to individual investors, that could give us a really good rally."

At 11:53 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI), fell 332.05 points, or 0.78%, to 42,345.19, the S&P 500 (.SPX), lost 10.06 points, or 0.17%, to 5,930.40, and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC), gained 70.80 points, or 0.36%, to 19,213.51.

Boosting the Nasdaq, Google-parent Alphabet (GOOGL.O), jumped 4.9%, while Nvidia (NVDA.O), and Meta Platforms (META.O), climbed close to 1% each.

Nine of the 11 S&P sub-sectors traded lower, with Health Care (.SPXHC), being the worst hit.

U.S. bonds have been pressured since the start of the week, when Moody's downgraded the country's sovereign credit rating. Yields on the 30-year note were back up to 5.01% on Wednesday, with the benchmark 10-year yield climbing 5.2 basis points to 4.53%.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH.N), dropped 4.5% after a Guardian report said the healthcare conglomerate secretly paid nursing homes thousands in bonuses to help reduce hospital transfers for ailing residents. HSBC also downgraded the stock to "reduce" from "hold".

In earnings, retailer Target (TGT.N), fell 3.5% after slashing its annual forecast due to a pullback in discretionary spending.

Wolfspeed (WOLF.N), tumbled nearly 70% following a report that the semiconductor supplier was preparing to file for bankruptcy within weeks.

Despite the losses, U.S. stocks have had a solid month so far. The S&P 500 has climbed more than 17% from its April lows, when Trump's reciprocal tariffs roiled global markets.

A pause in the tariffs, a temporary U.S.-China trade truce and tame inflation data have pushed equities higher, although the S&P 500 is still about 3% off its record highs.

Brokerage Morgan Stanley upgraded its stance on U.S. equities to "overweight", saying the global economy was still expanding, albeit slowly, amid policy uncertainty.

Meanwhile, bitcoin scaled a fresh all-time high of $109,481.83. Exchange operator Coinbase (COIN.O), gained 2.1% and crypto miners including Riot Platforms (RIOT.O), rose about 3%.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 2.76-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 2.02-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted 12 new 52-week highs and two new lows, while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 41 new highs and 46 new lows.

Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan and Kanchana Chakravarty in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai and Devika Syamnath