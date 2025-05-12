May 22 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index edged lower on Thursday, as the U.S. House of Representatives narrowly passed President Donald Trump's "big, beautiful" tax bill.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index (.SXFcv1), were down 0.09% at 7:16 a.m. ET (1116 GMT).



The Republican-controlled U.S. House narrowly passed a sweeping tax and spending bill that would enact much of Trump's policy agenda, while investors worried it will add about $3.8 trillion to the federal government's $36.2 trillion in debt over the next decade.



Earlier, U.S. long-dated bond yields steadied near their highest in 18 months, a day after soft demand for a sale of 20-year bonds, further intensifying market worries about a worsening fiscal outlook in the world's biggest economy.

On Wednesday, Canada's finance minister François-Philippe Champagne said he had a good meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and that both were pleased with the progress they were making. This follows Trump and Prime Minister Mark Carney's agreement earlier this month to initiate serious talks on a new relationship.

In commodities, oil prices fell 1% and copper prices in London edged lower.



Gold prices extended gains for the fourth straight session.

In corporate news, TD Bank (TD.TO), reported a fall in second-quarter profit, as the Canadian lender stockpiled money to cover for potential bad loans in an uncertain economic environment.

Canada's main stock index pulled back from a record high on Wednesday as long-term borrowing costs climbed and investors took stock of recent gains for the market.

