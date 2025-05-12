New Canadian Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson vowed on Friday to cut back a lengthy approval process that means major projects can often take many years to be given the green light.

“In the new economy we are building, Canada will no longer be defined by delay, we will be defined by delivery,” he told a business audience in the Alberta city of Calgary, capital of the country’s oil industry.

“We will identify and fast track projects of national interest. … No more five-year reviews. Decisions will come in two years for all projects to make that happen,” Hodgson said.

(By Amanda Stephenson and David Ljunggren; Editing by Mark Porter)