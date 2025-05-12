Kazatomprom, the world’s largest uranium producer, saw profit fall to 121.066 billion tenge ($237.55 million) in the first quarter of 2025 from 148.943 billion tenge in the same period last year, the company said on Thursday. Kazakhstan increased uranium production in the first quarter of 2025 by 11% year-on-year to 5,633 tonnes. The country plans to produce 25,000-26,500 tonnes of uranium in 2025. ($1 = 509.6500 tenge) (Reporting by Mariya Gorgeyeva; Writing by Ksenia Orlova; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.