Nutrien said on Wednesday it was planning a major terminal at a Pacific Northwest port and is currently exploring sites in the United States and Canada. “Nutrien is reviewing options to increase West Coast port capacity as part of our long-term strategy to strengthen supply chain resilience and support rising global demand for potash,” the company said in a statement. The Canada-based company is seeking a deep-water port with rail infrastructure capable of handling bulk potash exports for fast-growing Indo-Pacific markets, including China, India and Japan.

