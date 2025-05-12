May 30 (Reuters) - Traders of futures that settle to the Federal Reserve's policy rate continued to bet on Friday that the U.S. central bank will cut its target for short-term borrowing costs in September, after inflation by the Fed's targeted measure cooled to 2.1% in April. The Personal Consumption Expenditure price index rose 2.3% in March, and the Fed targets 2% inflation. Traders also kept bets on a second Fed rate cut in December.



Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Sharon Singleton

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.