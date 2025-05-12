June 4 (Reuters) - Futures tied to Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday as investors focused on tariff negotiations between the U.S. and its trading partners as well as the Bank of Canada's interest rate decision that comes later in the day.

The S&P/TSX index futures were up 0.3% at 6:46 am ET (1046 GMT).

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has set Wednesday as the deadline for trading partners to submit proposals for trade deals to avoid his "Liberation Day" tariffs from taking effect in early July.



Also on Wednesday, Washington doubled its tariffs on steel and aluminium imports, applying to all trading partners except Britain, which remains the only country to have struck a preliminary trade agreement.

The U.S. and China are also expected to talk sometime this week to iron out trade differences.

Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's office said on Tuesday, the government is engaged in "intensive and live" negotiations to get exempted from newly announced additional U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum, as well as other import duties imposed by the Trump administration.

The BoC is set to announce its rate decision at 9:45 am ET and is expected to hold interest rates at 2.75%.

In commodities, oil prices held steady, while gold and copper prices edged higher.

In corporate news, Brookfield Asset Management (BAM.TO), plans to invest up to 95 billion Swedish crowns ($9.9 billion) to build a data centre for artificial intelligence in Sweden.

Canada's main stock index rose to a new record high on Tuesday, led by the energy sector, as oil prices climbed and uranium producers notched gains.

