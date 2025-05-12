LONDON, June 5 (Reuters) - The latest ECB interest rate cut helped lift European stocks on Thursday, after more weak U.S. economic numbers had triggered a sharp government bond rally and left Wall Street eyeing coveted bull market territory again.

With the European Central Bank's eighth rate cut in just over a year taking euro zone borrowing costs down to 2%, investors are now waiting to hear what Christine Lagarde signals might come next, given the current uncertainty over a potential U.S. trade deal.

German data out earlier had shown industrial orders unexpectedly rose in April due to strong domestic demand, whereas new ECB staff forecasts on growth and inflation had both been downgraded again.

It all combined to lift Europe's STOXX 600 index (.STOXX), for a third day running, with a new German tax relief package and the sight of Wall Street closing in on a 'bull market' after a near 20% rebound from its 'Liberation Day' panic also helping the mood.

The euro and regional government bonds barely budged however as traders digested the ECB's move, which had been widely expected after data this week showed euro zone inflation now safely back at its just below 2% target.

Oxford Economics' Oliver Rakau expected Lagarde to sound even more non-committal than usual in the post rate-decision press conference starting at 1245 GMT.

Trade talks with the U.S. and robust data coming out of Germany had increased the chance that this might even be the last cut of the cycle, although for now Rakau still expects two more before the end of the year.

"A sudden trade deal could shift things along a lot," he said. "They don't want to be wrongfooted, and German fiscal stimulus is also coming."

The currency markets were largely stuck in a holding pattern with focus also on the trade developments and closely watched U.S. non-farm payrolls due on Friday.

The dollar was broadly steady after dropping in the previous session following weak U.S. jobs and services data that added to signs that the uncertainty around tariffs is starting to take a toll.

The yield on the 30-year U.S. Treasury bond fell below 4.9% in what Deutsche Bank estimated was the biggest daily drop since February, while the benchmark 10-year yield dropped to 4.385%, having been at a 3-month high of 4.629% just a couple of weeks ago.

TRADE TALKS

Trump's doubling of tariffs on steel and aluminum imports had also become effective on Wednesday, hitting Canada and Mexico in particular. The same day, his administration sought "best offers" from trading partners to stop other import levies taking effect in July.

Japan was sending key trade negotiator Ryosei Akazawa to the U.S. on Thursday for another round of talks. Germany's chancellor Friedrich Merz was also in Washington to meet Trump.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS), had jumped 0.7% overnight, with South Korea's KOSPI (.KS11), touching an 11-month high amid optimism around new President Lee Jae-myung and Hong Kong's Hang Seng (.HIS), up 1%.

"There is a degree of complacency in the equity markets, in the sense there is an expectation now that there will continue to be resolution and deals being done," said Chris Nicol, Australia equity strategist at Morgan Stanley.

"The black and white of the policy is still to be put in stone and the growth and inflation impacts are still relatively uncertain."

The dollar index (.DXY), which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, rose 0.1% to 98.8, trimming its 0.5% slide on Wednesday.

Among the individual moves, it was up 0.3% against the yen at 143.34, 0.25% higher against the Swiss franc at 0.82025 francs , and virtually unchanged against the euro and sterling at just over $1.14 and $1.35 respectively.

Gold pared gains from the previous day, while oil steadied after slipping on a build in U.S. inventories and as Saudi Arabia cut its July prices for Asian crude buyers.

Spot gold edged 0.1% lower to $3,374 per ounce. Brent crude ticked up 0.4% to just over $65 a barrel.

"Oil demand will be shaped by trade negotiations between the U.S. and its trading partners," PVM analyst Tamas Varga said.

Additional reporting by Rocky Swift in Tokyo; Editing by Jan Harvey