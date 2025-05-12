FRANKFURT, June 5 (Reuters) - The outcome of the global trade war could meaningfully alter the euro zone's inflation path, the European Central Bank said on Thursday as it outlined several scenarios to its central view. In a mild scenario, inflation would average 1.7% next year, above the 1.6% projected by the bank while a severe scenario, which foresees a further increase in U.S. tariffs and retaliation by the EU, would cut inflation to 1.5% next year and 1.8% in 2027.



Reporting by Balazs Koranyi Editing by Alexandra Hudson

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.