WASHINGTON, June 6 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve announced on Friday that Michael Horowitz had been appointed to serve as the central bank's new inspector general. Horowitz, who most recently served as the Justice Department's inspector general, replaces Mark Bialek, who retired in April. As Fed IG, Horowitz is also responsible for serving as the independent watchdog of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.



Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Leslie Adler

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.