June 9 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, supported by gains in metal prices, as markets await a fresh round of U.S.-China trade talks later in the day.

The futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.17% at 5:22 a.m. ET (9:22 GMT).

All eyes will be on the high-stakes talks in London, where top U.S. and Chinese officials will attempt to defuse tensions that have recently expanded beyond tariffs to export controls over goods and components critical to global supply chains.

The discussions follow a rare call last week between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Meanwhile, Beijing signaled interest in improving relations with Canada, as Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Prime Minister Mark Carney talked on a phone call on Friday, according to the Xinhua news agency.

In the stock market, shares of metal miners might grab the spotlight as spot silver rose near 1% in the day, while gold and copper prices also edged higher.

On the flip side, oil prices , slipped on weak China data, but held on to most of last week's gains

On Friday, Canada's main stock index (.GSPTSE), rose to a new record high, led by gains in energy and technology shares, as oil prices advanced and U.S. and Canadian jobs data eased investor concerns about a possible recession.

This week, global markets will focus on Wednesday's U.S. inflation report, which will shape expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts.

In corporate news, brokerage firm Barclays raised price target on major Canadian banks, including Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO), and Canadian Imperial Bank (CM.TO).

Reporting by Ragini Mathur in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber