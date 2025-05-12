June 10 (Reuters) - The rapid growth in retail investors, who put their money into private markets, could create liquidity and asset quality risks, Moody's Ratings warned on Tuesday, highlighting potential vulnerabilities within the private credit sector.The rush to court "Main

Street" investors is transforming the traditionally institutional world of private credit, with asset managers launching new funds tailored to retail demand.



But the shift is also raising concerns about transparency, liquidity, and underwriting standards, as firms race to deploy capital amid limited supply of high-quality assets.

Private markets are gaining prominence as public listings have declined and more companies opt to delist, Moody's said, adding that with institutional investors facing capacity constraints, asset managers are increasingly turning to retail capital to sustain growth.

"Under the current U.S. administration, the regulatory approach toward the private market has changed, with priorities shifting from enhanced disclosure requirements to a greater emphasis on accelerating capital formation," the ratings agency said in a report.

To meet retail investors' expectations for quicker access to cash, asset managers are rolling out products with periodic liquidity windows, Moody's said. But in volatile markets, sudden redemption requests could strain these funds, creating a mismatch between available liquidity and what investors expect, Moody's added.

The ratings firm also cautioned that as competition for high-quality assets intensifies, some asset managers may take on greater risks, investing in lower-quality assets to keep pace with surging demand.

Reporting by Prakhar Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel