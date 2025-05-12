NEW YORK, June 11 (Reuters) - Bank of America (BAC.N), opens new tab expects its markets business could post a 13th consecutive quarter of revenue growth and investment banking fees could hit up to $1.2 billion in the second quarter, CEO Brian Moynihan said on Wednesday. "This quarter, we expect to grow mid-to-high single digits, 13th quarter in a row" for the markets business, he told investors at a conference.



Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Arasu Kannagi Basil

