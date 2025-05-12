China will continue to strengthen the examination and approval process for rare earths export applications, a Chinese commerce ministry spokesperson said on Thursday. China is willing to further enhance communication and dialogue on export control with relevant countries, and promote the facilitation of compliant trade, ministry spokesperson He Yadong told a regular press conference. (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

