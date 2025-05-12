June 12 (Reuters) - Futures that settle to the Federal Reserve's policy rate reflected rising bets that the U.S. central bank will deliver a pair of back-to-back interest rate cuts starting in September, after government data on Thursday showed US weekly jobless claims were steady at elevated levels. A separate government report showed producer prices rose 2.6% in May from a year earlier, in line with economists' expectations. Before the reports, rate-futures prices had reflected bets the Fed would deliver a first rate cut in September to be followed by one in December.



Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.